TORONTO, 2017-08-11 00:41 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) today announced revenue of $44.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million and consolidated n?et loss of $10.1 million, or $0.02 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2017.



The Company's condensed and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, together with its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the corresponding period, can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.mandalayresources.com. All currency references in this press release are in U.S. dollars except as otherwise indicated.



Commenting on second quarter of 2017 results, Dr. Mark Sander, President and CEO of Mandalay, noted, "Mandalay's financial performance in the second quarter of 2017 was negatively affected by the operating suspension at Cerro Bayo in response to the June 9, 2017, flooding of the Delia NW mine, as previously discussed in the Company's production and sales report issued for the quarter (see Mandalay July 12, 2017, press release). Suspension of operations caused reduced silver and gold production, and therefore revenue, at higher cost per ounce than planned.



"Operations at Cerro Bayo remain suspended pending completion of the investigation of the cause of the event and the risk assessment of restarting mining in the vicinity of Laguna Verde. In addition, the Chilean regulator, Sernageomin, has issued a decree that it must approve a request to reopen based on the results of the risk assessment. This process is likely to add an additional one to two months to the one to two months months needed to complete the risk assessment, making it unlikely that we will be in a position to restart mine development and production this year. Therefore, we are providing revised guidance for 2017 assuming no Cerro Bayo production or capital spending for the rest of the year while maintaining guidance for Björkdal and Costerfield."



Dr. Sander continued, "Looking at the Company's operations, Björkdal delivered record gold production for the quarter at low cash cost per ounce. The annualized rate of production during the quarter was approximately 64,000 ounces per year. We are pleased that the grade control program continues to function well and that the debottlenecking actions we took in the open pit and underground mines at the end of the first quarter performed exactly as planned. Second quarter results reflected higher than planned mill feed grades as well as higher mining rates and we expect continued good performance from Björkdal for the rest of the year."



Dr. Sander continued, "Costerfield continued to deliver dependable performance in the second quarter of 2017, producing 14,300 gold equivalent ounces at a very sound cash cost of $648 per ounce, and at an all-in cost of $962 per ounce. We expect continued performance at these levels for the balance of the year."



Dr. Sander concluded, "The Company's balance sheet remains in a strong position after the re-structure of the exchangeable loan with Gold Exchangeable Limited. We paid off half of the $60 million of the loan and amendended the terms of the remaining $30 million, including an extension of the maturity date to May 2022 (see Mandalay May 24, 2017 press release). When combined with our new $40 million revolving credit facility announced in July, 2017, (see Mandalay July 25, 2017, press release), we have ample funding to maintain our capital investment program in our existing mines, restart Cerro Bayo, and maintain working capital. We also have the ability to act quickly on attractive acquisition opportunities that may arise, which remains a core strategic objective for the Company."



Second Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights



The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:



Three months Three Six months Six Ended June months Ended June months 30, 2017 Ended 30, 2017 Ended June 30, June 30, 2016 2016 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 44,124 54,166 89,497 104,60 8 Cost of Sales 30,030 29,927 62,018 61,353 Adjusted EBITDA* 12,130 22,127 23,542 39,389 Income from mine operations 14,094 24,239 27,479 43,255 before depreciation and depletion Adjusted net income before (6,933 ) 5,154 (9,284 ) 7,781 special items* Consolidated net (loss) income (10,10 ) 3,611 (12,45 ) 4,760 5 6 Cash capex* 12,998 11,472 25,090 20,529 Total assets 320,06 355,10 320,06 355,10 2 0 0 0 Total liabilities 126,81 142,99 126,81 142,99 1 6 1 6 Adjusted net (loss) income per $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 share* Consolidated net (loss) income $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 per share



* Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss) income before special items, cash capex and adjusted net (loss) income per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this press release.



During the second quarter of 2017, Mandalay sold 12% fewer ounces of gold equivalent versus the second quarter of 2016. At the same time, average silver and antimony prices rose 2% and 41% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, while the average gold price remained almost constant quarter-over-quarter. The net effect is that Mandalay's revenue of $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 was $10.1 million lower than in the second quarter of 2016.



Total cost of sales across the Company was approximately constant when comparing the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2016. At Costerfield, cost of sales increased by $1.0 million, where fewer tonnes at lower grade were mined and processed to produce fewer gold equivalent ounces than in the year-ago period. Per tonne mining and milling costs at Costerfield remained nearly constant through this expected decline in ore grades. Total cost of sales at Cerro Bayo increased by $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 relative to the second quarter of 2016 mainly due to inventory movement from a reduction in the level of ore inventory at June, 2017. Cost of sales decreased by $2.0 million at Bjo¨rkdal, due to the build-up of ore inventory over the quarter from the record quarter of production in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the inventory movement recognized in the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated administrative costs remained virtually constant, increasing slightly by $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.



Mandalay generated $12.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter, $0.7 million higher than in the previous quarter, and $10 million lower than the second quarter of 2016. This led to a consolidated net loss of $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 versus a loss of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. Second quarter results were adversely affected by the expenses of search efforts related to the flooding incident at Cerro Bayo and accrual of estimated future costs stemming from the event. Non-cash adjustments include the write-off of the remaining carrying value of mining interests associated with the Delia NW mine, a loss of $0.5 million of property, plant and equipment, and certain other costs.



Mandalay ended the second quarter with $18.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.



Second Quarter Operational Highlights



The table below summarizes the Company's capital expenditures and operational unit costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:



Three Three Six Six months months months months ended ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Costerf ield Gold produced (oz) 8,933 12,252 16,920 24,685 Antimony produced (t) 765 962 1,506 1,962 Gold equivalent produced 14,300 17,023 27,191 33,989 (oz) Cash cost* per oz gold $ 648 $ 530 $ 682 $ 521 equivalent produced All-in cost* per oz gold $ 962 $ 772 $ 996 $ 756 equivalent produced Underground capital devel. 1,099 Nil 1,876 Nil & open pit prestrip Capital purchases 1,465 1,289 2,480 1,594 Capital exploration 1,398 1,155 2,386 2,113 Cerro Bayo Silver produced (oz) 359,45 462,46 794,53 977,67 7 2 3 8 Gold produced (oz) 3,174 3,818 5,909 8,154 Cash cost* per oz silver $ 12.31 $ 8.45 $ 13.29 $ 9.26 net byproduct credit All-in cost* per oz silver $ 24.05 $ 16.54 $ 23.25 $ 17.84 net byproduct credit Underground capital devel. 2,518 2,505 5,882 3,903 & open pit prestrip Capital purchases 339 1,031 1,354 2,458 Capital exploration 114 787 497 1,306 Bjo¨rkd al Gold produced (oz) 16,112 12,648 26,760 24,833 Cash cost* per oz gold $ 824 $ 967 $ 954 $ 897 produced All-in cost* per oz gold $ 1,081 $ 1,212 1,220 1,138 produced Underground capital devel. 2,596 2,138 5,860 4,885 & open pit prestrip Capital purchases 1,297 1,752 3,050 2,757 Capital exploration 671 748 1,082 1,491 Consoli dated Gold equivalent produced 38,491 39,653 70,972 79,618 (oz) Average cash cost* per oz $ 853 $ 811 $ 914 $ 781 gold equivalent Average all-in cost* per oz $ 1,173 $ 1,095 $ 1,243 $ 1,069 gold equivalent Underground capital devel. 6,213 4,643 13,618 8,788 & open pit prestrip Capital purchases 3,698 4,166 7,089 6,955 Capital exploration 2,568 3,103 4,759 5,668



*Cash cost and all-in cost are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this press release.



Costerfield gold-antimony mine, Victoria, Australia



Costerfield's production of 14,300 ounces gold equivalent in the second quarter of 2017 was higher than in the first quarter of 2017, although it remained approximately 16% less than in the year-ago quarter. Lower production in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 was expected, as a year ago Mandalay was mining in the heart of the highest-grade portion of the Cuffley lode and currently is mining lower-grade parts of the deposit. Absolute operating costs continued to be well-controlled at Costerfield. Lower production arising from lower grades translated into higher cash costs per ounce of gold equivalent than in the year-ago quarter.



Björkdal gold mine, Sweden



In the second quarter of 2017, Björkdal achieved a record production quarter under Mandalay management as the mining bottlenecks reported with first quarter production were relieved and larger volumes of higher grade ore were consistently delivered to the mill. Consequently, cash operating costs in the current quarter were lower at $824 per ounce of gold, much lower than $967 per ounce gold reported in the year-ago quarter.



Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine, Patagonia, Chile



Cerro Bayo production in the second quarter of 2017 was lower than in the second quarter of 2016 due entirely to the operating suspension in response to the flooding event. Prior to the suspension, Cerro Bayo was closely tracking both production and cost performance anticipated in the revised guidance of February 16, 2017.



Challacollo, Chile



Mandalay completed its water exploration program in the second quarter of 2017, finding a significant supply of groundwater. The Company has applied for the surface rights to construct a permanent water production well in a process that will take several months.



La Quebrada



The La Quebrada copper-silver project in central Chile remained on care and maintenance throughout the period. Spending on care and maintenance at La Quebrada was less than $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2017.



Lupin and Ulu



The Lupin and Ulu gold projects in Nunavut, Canada were acquired with the Elgin acquisition in late 2014 and are currently held for sale as non-core assets. On October 31, 2016, the Company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of both projects, however a transaction was not completed due to a C$9 million increase in the bonding requirements for the Lupin project that was imposed shortly before the planned closing date. In light of the increased bonding requirement, the Company is transitioning to final reclamation of the Lupin and Ulu projects, which it firmly believes can be accomplished for the original bonded amounts or less. At the same time, the Company has held discussions with stakeholders (Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Nunavut Water Board and Indigenous and Northern Affairs of Canada (INAC)) on the right-sizing of the Ulu site to enable WPC to conduct exploration work on the property, and continues discussions with WPC and INAC on a possible sale or optioning of the Lupin project, before final reclamation is complete.



2017 Revised Full Year Guidance



In light of the ongoing operating suspension at Cerro Bayo, the Company has revised its 2017 guidance. The revised guidance assumes that the Cerro Bayo operating suspension will continue for the balance of the year, leading to no further production and dramatically reduced capital spending. The Company maintains its previously issued guidance for Costerfield and Bjo¨rkdal:



Total Cerro Costerfi Bjo¨rkda Challacol Bayo eld l lo Saleable Ag produced oz mill. 0.8 0.8 Saleable Au produced oz '000 85-95 5.9 30-35 52-58 Saleable Sb produced t '000 3.2-3. 3.2-3.7 7 Total Saleable Au Eq oz '000 114-12 16 46-54 52-58 produced* 8 Cash Cost per Au Eq. $/oz 925-97 1,086 710-780 860-910 oz** 5 Capital expenditure USD 44-49 7 12-14 24-27 1 mill. Exploration USD 8 2 3 3 mill.



*assumes full-year 2017 prices: Au $1,185/oz, Ag $16.72/oz, Sb $7,701/t **MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending. Cash cost per Au Eq. oz is a non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this press release.



