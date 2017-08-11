SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pfizer Inc. - PFE

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer" or the "Company") (NYSE: PFE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whetherPfizer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 10, 2017, post-market, Pfizer disclosed that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Company's Greenstone generics business, advising investors that "[w]e believe this is related to an ongoing antitrust investigation of the generic pharmaceutical industry."

