Freitag, 11.08.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2AF0E ISIN: US24906P1093 
11.08.2017 | 02:08
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - XRAY

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Dentsply and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 9, 2017, Dentsply disclosed second quarter 2017 earnings that fell below expectations, as well as a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation "concerning the Company's accounting and disclosures, including its accounting and disclosures relating to transactions with a significant distributor of the Company."

On this news, Dentsply's share price fell $5.18, or 8.44%, to close at $56.23 on August 9, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© 2017 PR Newswire