

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YogaWorks Inc., provider of high quality yoga instruction in the U.S., announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7.30 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.50 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on August 11, 2017, under the symbol 'YOGA'.



In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.095 million shares of common stock from the Company.



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 16, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



