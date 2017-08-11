



Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81 3 3210 2171 Facsimile: +81 3 5252 7705

TOKYO, Aug 11, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) celebrates the world premiere of its next generation MPV at the 25th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta, Indonesia, with the all-new XPANDER - a name reflecting MMC's ambition to expand the customer's motoring experience, and to make it more fulfilling, more enjoyable:- Xpanded market presence- Xpanded design- Xpanded comfort- Xpanded e-convenience- Xpanded performanceOsamu Masuko, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, remarked: "The Mitsubishi XPANDER is set to expand MMC's strong presence in the Indonesian SUV and Light Commercial Vehicle markets further into the booming MPV segments and beyond, throughout the ASEAN region. We intend to be right at the forefront of this growth by expanding customers' lives."Blending functionality with adventurous SUV spirit, Mitsubishi Motors' new entry expands MPVs' traditional reach to new horizons. Ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and function are fused and expanded into this next-generation MPV. The result is a refined ride comfort in a tough, yet stylish vehicle with ample space for seven and their luggage.As part of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's expanded commitment to Indonesia's vibrant economy, the XPANDER is produced at MMC's new factory in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java Province, with plans for an annual production of 80,000 units. The XPANDER will go on sale in Indonesia this fall, with plans to ship it to ASEAN, and some other markets from early 2018.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MitsubishiMotors81117.jpgXpanded designXPANDER's design and features are based on many and long discussions with customers. "The XPANDER actually was designed by our customers," said Tsunehiro Kunimoto, Corporate Vice President, Design Division. "I simply turned their thoughts, needs and desires into shapes."- The 4,475 mm long XPANDER blends stylish and roomy MPV lines with tough and dynamic SUV looks.- The distinctive "Dynamic Shield" front design concept forms a continuum with the OUTLANDER PHEV, the PAJERO SPORT, and the ECLIPSE CROSS, and it is giving expression to the protection of passengers and pedestrians.- Wide flared fenders add to the powerful SUV-inspired looks.- The LED position lights are located high up in the engine hood side trim, not just for good looks, but also to make the car more noticeable. The headlights are placed low in the bumper, to maximize vision during rough road conditions.- The rear combination LED lights uniquely extend into the tailgate. The L-shaped LED tail lights are separate from the brake lights.- MMC's trademark horizontal dashboard architecture provides visual cues when navigating rough and windy roads.- The uncluttered instrument panel offers intuitive ergonomics, while the arched design expresses high quality and spaciousness as it visually flows into the front door trim panels.- The roof line tops a generous greenhouse. Thanks to a partially glazed-in rear pillar, the roof itself seems to float above the car. Subtle hints of tailfins in the rear side panels add to the XPANDER's bold looks.Xpanded comfortThe 7-seater XPANDER is wider outside (1750 mm) and larger inside than competitors in this class, for a different take on the MPV concept.- The roomy cabin space - largest in its segment - and the clever occupant layout of the XPANDER are complemented by generous luggage space. Accommodating passenger quarters, and generous headroom are offered to all passengers. There is excellent access to the comfortable third-row seats.- The backrests in the second row (60:40 split) and third row (50:50 split) can easily be folded down to arrange the seats and luggage in various combinations, or to create a large flat storage area without bumps, or gaps.- Also, the center backrest of the second row can be folded down to create a wide armrest, or to clear space for extra-long items, like a rolled carpet, or a tall ladder.- There is an abundance of large and small storage spaces, accommodating everything from oversized luggage to smartphones and coins. There even is a concealed secret box, located in the dashboard.- The XPANDER has a total of 16 bottle holders in the door trims, and in the center console between the front seats.- Noise levels are kept low, and conversations between occupants will not be disturbed. Unique in its segment, the XPANDER's panoramic windshield is made from thick, high-quality, soundproof glass, laminated with an extra sound-absorbing layer to block out outside noise, and to make the cabin quieter.- The silent and powerful air conditioner can be finely adjusted, thanks to its 8 power settings for the front seats, and its 4 settings in the rear. Its large ribbed buttons can be operated by feel alone, without taking the eyes off the road.Xpanded e-convenienceThe advanced electronics of the Mitsubishi XPANDER contribute to a more enjoyable drive.- The multi-information color LED display in the center of the instrument cluster keeps the driver fully informed. When the vehicle is started, an opening page welcomes the driver. An eco-drive indicator assists in keeping fuel consumption at a minimum.- The entertainment unit can easily be paired with Bluetooth(1) - equipped smartphones for hands-free calls(2), and Internet connectivity. A USB jack is offered, and each seat row is equipped with a 12V accessory power socket. Each seat has a smartphone tray.- The Keyless Operation System (KOS) allows the vehicle to be opened, and the engine to be started while the KOS key is in the driver's pocket. The KOS key communicates wirelessly with the vehicle.- For an extra-convenient welcoming, the position lights stay on for 30 seconds when the door is unlocked remotely. For a friendly homecoming, the headlights stay on for 30 seconds after the engine is turned off.Xpanded performanceChassis and drive train combine the best of both SUV and MPV worlds.- A generous 205 mm(3) ground clearance allows the vehicle to be driven with confidence over unpaved roads, and through tropical squalls. At the same time, high levels of ride comfort and driving stability are delivered thanks to a lightweight and high strength body, and an optimized suspension design that sets the vehicle well apart from standard MPV practice.- The XPANDER is powered by a 16-valve 1.5L, 105 ps petrol engine, fitted with Mitsubishi Motors' proprietary MIVEC(4) system for high power output, low fuel consumption, and low exhaust emissions.- The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual, or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Both front-wheel drive powertrains deliver punchy and dependable performance, even when climbing steep hills with a full load.- The XPANDER uses MMC's proprietary RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) monocoque body structure. It combines efficient energy absorption with high cabin integrity. Airbags for driver and front passenger are standard, along with 3-point seat belts on all seats.- Contributing to the vehicle's excellent safety performance are many active standard safety features, such as brake assist, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ASC (Active Stability Control), HSA (Hill Start Assist), and ESS (Emergency Stop Signal system).(1) A registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG Inc. Any use by MMC is made under license.(2) when & where legal(3) 16-inch tire models.(4) Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing ElectronicAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.