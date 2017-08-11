Nothing is Impossible for Hawkers: They Reach an Agreement With LEO MESSI

MADRID, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

â-The stories of Leo Messi and of Hawkers are both about overcoming challenges, and about talent: being successful around the world, whilst being "regular guys"

â-Hawkers and Messi launch a limited edition line of sunglasses

â-The MESSI brand chooses Hawkers to continue growing

Destiny and success seem like they are limited to a chosen few, or to the heroes of one of those 90s romantic comedies which once packed out cinemas. Today, it is clear that this is not the case.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544028/Hawkers_Leo_Messi.jpg )



This story starts in the city of Rosario, Argentina, where Lionel Andrés Messi was born. He was just a normal kid, but he was destined to make history and break the established conventions of his world: football.

The story of the Argentinian star is reminiscent - with certain differences, of course - to that of four neighbourhood friends from Elche, Spain who opened previously closed doors through talent, work and perseverance. That spirit of improvement, that capacity which can be seen in the eyes of people who know that they can do it, led them blindly to split from the established reality and to revolutionize - as Messi did several years before - a 100 year old industry, accustomed as it was to the unquestioned reign of old guard companies. Now, the company from Elche, Alicante, Spain, has marked a turning point in the global sunglasses business and a milestone in worldwide e-commerce.

Today, Hawkers has reached yet another milestone, uniting with a man widely considered to be the greatest footballer player of all time, and making this the first time that Leo Messi has joined forces with a sunglasses brand to launch his own collection.

For the collaboration campaign, Hawkers, as ever, isn't leaving the public feeling indifferent. The brand has produced a fashion film using innovative production effects, a trend in today's Streetwear videos, and all set to the music of trap artist, Kidd Keo, with a track specially produced for this collaboration.

"When we set out on this adventure 4 years ago, we dreamt of making our own movie, with ourselves as actors, obviously, (he laughs)... and because of that, we work with the philosophy that every action and every decision should be cool enough to appear in the movie. Messi is a luxury for a startup like Hawkers. It is a big step in continuing to revolutionize an entire industry..., and it's yet another excuse to enter talks with Netflix", jokes Francisco Pérez, Partner and General Manager of Hawkers Group.

Alex Moreno, co-founder and CEO of Hawkers Group, says: "At Hawkers, we aspire to excellence, signing an agreement with the greatest player of all time, and Leo Messi is betting on the company which is changing the e-commerce industry to take his brand to another level through the Internet."

David Moreno, co-founder of the company, underlines that "Hawkers and Leo Messi share the same values. If Messi has gotten this far, it is because he believes in himself, he works hard, and he has picked himself up and dusted himself down time and time again".

"In Hawkers, we have always had that fighter's spirit that makes us believe that anything is possible. Working with the greats is always in our sights, and that lets us learn and get better each time. Although we always wanted to have Messi playing in the kickabouts that the company has on Tuesdays... this business alliance is the closest we have been able to get to the dream of actually playing with Leo", adds Moreno.

For his part, Leo Messi himself emphasizes that "From the first moment that we were introduced to Hawkers, we recognised that we were united by certain values. I hope that the project we have kicked off will be well-received by our followers, because they are our inspiration when designing both the collection and the marketing creativity".

The Argentinian star's collection is composed of nine models made with the New Generation of Hawkers materials. Swiss TR90, and a high-quality polymer which lends lightness and elasticity, and a look which combines Street Style and Sportswear designed specially for Leo.

Of the nine models in the collection, Hawkers and Leo Messi have opted for a different business vertical, not wanting to forget the youngest fans. The Limited Edition includes three styles for kids, three new models in the style of 'Warwick Classic' and three new models of the 'ONE' collection. All of the above have a modern style, with colors and prints adapted to the latest trends.

The Leo Messi collection for Hawkers are now available on the Hawkers website and cost between 25€ and 35€.