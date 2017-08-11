Geoswift, UnionPay International and Western Union Business Solutions offer Tuition Payment Promotion for International Chinese Students

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoswift, Western Union Business Solutions (a subsidiary of The Western Union Company) and UnionPay International have announced the latest joint tuition payment promotion available to Chinese students studying in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, France, Australia, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Czech Republic and Ireland.

This latest announcement will deliver an enhanced user-experience to further simplify the payment experience for Chinese international students.They can now view payment history at a glance, track all payments and enjoy a fully-automated refund process[1]. This alliance signifies the continued commitment in providing user-friendly payment platforms for Chinese students and their families when settling tuition payments cross-border.

The promotion is available until March 31st 2018 to cardholders (with UnionPay card number starting with 62) to make transactions via Geoswift's PayTuitionNow portal. The promotion will be applicable to more than 600 academic institutions enabling Chinese students living in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, France, Australia, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Czech Republic and Ireland to receive an Amazon Gift Card redeemable on Amazon.cn, after every successful qualifying tuition payment transaction. The complimentary gift card is worth RMB 100 for every RMB 10,000 or above transacted. The promotion is valid for a limited time while supplies last.

Raymond Qu, founder and CEO, Geoswift added, "China accounts for about 25%[2] of international students in the world, the country is instrumental in shaping the global trends of international student mobility. The United States followed by United Kingdom and Canada are the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese students for overseas education[3]. Coupled with positive economic progress and rising household income, there is a higher demand for Chinese students seeking international qualifications. We hope the promotion this year will be oversubscribed as it was last year and we encourage you to participate early."

"The Chinese students who study abroad and their families are a customer group to whom we attach great importance," said Cai Jianbo, CEO of UnionPay International. "And based on the UnionPay global acceptance network and service system, the UnionPay payment service system for students studying abroad is improving constantly: On the one hand, we are making education payment a feature service of UnionPay cross-border online payment, providing solutions to the biggest pain point of tuition fees payment. On the other, we are expanding our acceptance network in and near renowned schools, further enriching the card using channels by promoting innovative products like mobile QuickPass QR code payment. We are committed to offering better payment services to the Chinese students studying abroad.

"Western Union Business Solutions looks forward in continuing our successful relationship with UnionPay and Geoswift in enabling Chinese students and their families settle tuition payments easily and effectively. As a trusted payment provider for students in more than 140 countries studying at more than 600 education institutions globally, we are delighted to be part of this promotion," said Kerry Agiasotis, President, Western Union Business Solutions.

[1] Finder.com.au, Western Union launches GlobalPay for Students - https://www.finder.com.au/western-union-launches-globalpay-for-students [2] CCG's annual report finds returning overseas Chinese students becoming major force for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Center for China and Globalization. 2016. [3] CCG Bluebook Report Calls to Improve Education Quality of Chinese International Schools, Center for China and Globalization, 2016.

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company comprises the world's leading payment technology experts that have a deep understanding of the industry, technology, and global and China monetary policy. Geoswift provides clients with customised one-stop cross-border payment solutions to and from China. Geoswift is relied upon by the world's leading e-commerce companies, most prestigious universities and the largest brands in the travel industry to grow their businesses.

Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America, and a long-term partner of many other leading financial institutions. It also maintains numbers of currency exchange outlets throughout China. Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with operating offices in Shanghai, Singapore, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions. For more information visit, please visit www.geoswift.com or send in your queries to info@geoswift.com.

About Western Union Business Solutions

Western Union Business Solutionsenables companies of all sizes to send and receive international payments and manage global cash flow, creating unique solutions tailored to suit their individual needs. It is a business unit of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leading nonbank provider of cross border payments, which offers Business Solutions services in over 30 countries. Clients are supported by a network of trading offices, strategic banking relationships and a global clearing network and can send cross-border foreign exchange payments in more than 130 currencies.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 1500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 162 countries and regions with issuance in 42 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

