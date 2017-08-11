Turnover for the first half of this year was slightly down from the previous year. Large order intakes from China, however, will lead to a substantial improvement of the company's result for full fiscal year.

In the first six months of 2017, the German PV equipment provider Manz AG has achieved a turnover of €119.6 million ($140.4 million), down from €124.0 million in the same period of 2016. Ebidta, however, improved year-on-year from a loss of €4.5 million to a profit of €12.4 million. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...