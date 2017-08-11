Vieremä, Finland, 2017-08-11 10:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ponsse Plc Managers' Transactions August 11, 2017



Ponsse Plc - Managers' Transactions



Ponsse Plc has received the following disclosure on August 11, 2017:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Nummela, Juho Aleksi Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Ponsse Oyj LEI: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041_20170810163605_2



Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 2285 Unit price: 24,23280 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2285 Volume weighted average price: 24.23280 EUR



Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 5115 Unit price: 24,23280 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5115 Volume weighted average price: 24.23280 EUR



Vieremä August 11, 2017 PONSSE OYJ



FURTHER INFORMATION CFO Petri Härkönen, tel. +358 50 409 8362



