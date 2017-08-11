Vieremä, Finland, 2017-08-11 10:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Ponsse Plc Managers' Transactions August 11, 2017
Ponsse Plc - Managers' Transactions
Ponsse Plc has received the following disclosure on August 11, 2017:
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Nummela, Juho Aleksi Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Ponsse Oyj LEI: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041_20170810163605_2
Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction Details (1): Volume: 2285 Unit price: 24,23280 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2285 Volume weighted average price: 24.23280 EUR
Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction Details (1): Volume: 5115 Unit price: 24,23280 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5115 Volume weighted average price: 24.23280 EUR
Vieremä August 11, 2017 PONSSE OYJ
FURTHER INFORMATION CFO Petri Härkönen, tel. +358 50 409 8362
DISTRIBUTION NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd Principal media www.ponsse.com
