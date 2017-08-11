Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: ExxonMobil Announced a 97% Rise in Q2 FY17 Income

Research Desk Line-up: Chevron Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

ExxonMobil generated $62.88 billion in revenues in Q2 FY17 versus a comparable revenue figure of $57.69 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year; reflecting an increase of 8.9% y-o-y.

The total earnings (US GAAP) generated by ExxonMobil in Q2 FY17 were $3.35 billion compared to $1.70 billion for the same quarter in FY16; reflecting a staggering increase of 97% y-o-y.

The diluted earnings per share (EPS) that the Company generated in Q2 FY17 was $0.78 compared to $0.41 in Q2 FY16; a rise of 90.2% y-o-y. ExxonMobil beat Wall Street's estimates of $61.18 billion in revenues but missed estimates of $0.83 in earnings.

ExxonMobil paid dividend on common shares to the tune of $3.29 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $3.13 billion in Q2 FY16.

Segment Information

The Upstream segment saw a loss of $183 million from its US operations in Q2 FY17 compared to a loss of $514 million in Q2 FY16; effectively reducing loss by 180.9% y-o-y. The non-US operations in this segment had generated earnings of $1.37 billion in the quarter versus earnings of $808 million in Q2 FY16; a significant increase of 69.1% y-o-y.

The Downstream segment generated an income of $347 million from its US operations in Q2 FY17 compared to income of $412 million in the corresponding quarter for the last fiscal year; a reduction of 15.8% y-o-y. This segment generated earnings of $1.04 billion from its non-US operations in Q2 FY17 against $413 million in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year; a significant rise of 151.3% y-o-y. The Company identified improved refining margins and higher refinery volumes to be the primary reasons for the substantial increase in this segment.

The Chemicals segment earned $481 million from its US operations in Q2 FY17 versus $509 million in Q2 FY16; a decrease of 5.5% y-o-y. The non-US operations in this segment generated earnings of $504 million in the quarter compared to $708 million in Q2 FY16; a decline of 28.8% y-o-y. The decline was primarily due to higher turnaround activities, lower volumes, and decreased margins.

The Company's net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen, and synthetic oil, was 2.27 million in barrels per day (kbd) in Q2 FY17 compared to 2.33 kbd in Q2 FY16. The net production of natural gas available for sale in the reported quarter was 9.92 million cubic feet per day (mcfd) compared to 9.76 mcfd in the prior year's same quarter.

Cash Matters

ExxonMobil generated net cash from operating activities in Q2 FY17 of $6.9 billion compared to $4.6 billion in Q2 FY16; an increase of 50% y-o-y.

The cash generated from asset sale by the Company in Q2 FY17 was $200 million compared to $1.0 billion in Q2 FY16. The total cash flow from operations and asset sale, therefore, came in at $7.1 billion in the second quarter of FY17 against $5.6 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year; an increase of 26.7% y-o-y.

ExxonMobil announced that the cash flow from operations and asset sales more than covered dividends and net investments, with an excess of nearly $800 million.

Outlook

ExxonMobil expects production at its plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to begin during the third quarter of FY17. The Company announced that it will now be able to meet the growing demand for grease and synthetic lubricants products in the Asia/Pacific region after the completion of expansion in Singapore, including Mobil 1, the company's flagship synthetic engine oil. ExxonMobil also announced plans to enter the Mexican fuels market in 2017 with Mobil-branded stations and its new line of advanced Synergy gasoline and diesel fuels.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, Exxon Mobil's stock closed the trading session at $78.97, declining 1.55% from its previous closing price of $80.21. A total volume of 12.54 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 11.23 million shares. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 28.50 and have a dividend yield of 3.90%. The stock currently has a market cap of $335.79 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily