Referring to the bulletin from Black Earth Farming Ltd.'s annual general meeting, held today on August 11, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from August 14, 2017. The order book ID will not change.



Short name: BEF SDB Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0001882291 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: August 11, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0010219774 First day of trading with new ISIN code: August 14, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Black Earth Farming Ltd. and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.