Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Bionix(R) Radiation Therapy Signs on Varian Medical Systems as Distributor for its Brachytherapy Applicators

None of the Companies have disclosed the financial details and other terms of the distribution agreement so far.

Commenting on being appointed as the distributor of Bionix®'s brachytherapy applicators, Thomas Pollatz, Director of Brachytherapy Marketing at Varian Medical Systems said:

"We are pleased to partner with Bionix® to provide cancer specialists with an expanded portfolio of innovative brachytherapy applicators. he Bionix® AR-1 and E-App applicators are complementary to Varian's current applicator family and increase treatment options aimed at providing the best treatment solution for the patient."

David Hart, President of Bionix® Radiation Therapy, added:

"We are thrilled to work with Varian Medical in providing disruptive brachytherapy applicators to better serve patients."

About Bionix®'s Brachytherapy Applicators

Brachytherapy, also known as internal radiotherapy, is a form of radiation therapy where a sealed radiation source is placed inside or next to the area requiring treatment. Brachytherapy can be used alone or in combination with other therapies such as surgery, External Bram Radiation Therapy (EBRT) and chemotherapy. Brachytherapy represents an effective treatment option for many types of cancer. Treatment results have demonstrated that the cancer cure rates of brachytherapy are either comparable to surgery and EBRT or are improved when used in combination with these techniques. In addition, brachytherapy is associated with a low risk of serious adverse side effects.

Bionix®'s AR-1 and E-App are both disposable brachytherapy applicators. The AR-1 is designed specifically for the treatment of anal and rectal cancers, whereas E-App is designed specifically for the treatment of upper GI (gastrointestinal) cancers.

The AR-1 has a dual balloon design which allows exophytic tumors to press closer to the source catheter. This creates the ability to deliver a very high dose to the tumor surface while sparing healthy tissue. The AR-1 is a simple way to treat anal or rectal tumors in a way that cannot be achieved with external beam therapy.

The E-App, on the other hand, has five independently operable balloons. These balloons maintain the central position of the source catheter in both straight and curved anatomy, allowing for closer proximity of the target to the source while maintaining distance from healthy tissue.

About Varian Medical Systems

Palo Alto, California based Varian Medical Systems is the world's leading manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating and managing cancer. The Company has a robust product portfolio and has long-standing relationships with the world's leading clinicians. It has over 70 sales and support offices worldwide and is supported by a global team of over 6,600 employees.

About Bionix® Radiation Therapy

Toledo, Ohio based Bionix® Radiation Therapy provides innovative, quality, and precise products for brachytherapy, internal and external immobilization to the radiation therapy community. It has been collaborating with clinicians to create novel approaches for current challenges in radiation oncology and offer simple and effective solutions with patient outcome in mind. The Company is at the forefront of clinical technology and is taking a radical approach to treating highly complex cancers that require precision and accuracy. The Company's portfolio of brachytherapy products provides clinicians with the tools they need to treat cancer.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $96.65, marginally rising 0.47% from its previous closing price of $96.20. A total volume of 1.02 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 804.99 thousand shares. Varian Medical Systems' stock price rallied 0.25% in the last three months, 20.69% in the past six months and 14.63% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 21.57%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 31.06. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $8.93 billion.

