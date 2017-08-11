Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are Johnson & Johnson, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic & Zimmer-Biomet

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2025. Increasing incidences of facial fractures and demand for minimally invasive surgery for reconstruction are expected to drive the CMF devices market over the forecast period. The associated benefits with minimally invasive reconstructive surgeries such as faster recovery, minimal incision to the body, and less complications associated with the surgery are anticipated to contribute further toward the market growth.

The introduction of technologically advanced procedures such as robotic arm assisted CMF surgery and bioabsorbable implants for cranial fixation are expected to drive the demand for CMF systems. The advancement such as amplified use of virtual plating technology and development of cost effective thoracic fixation devices are attributing toward the rising demand.

The market is competitive in nature as the manufacturers are involved in new product development strategies to increase their market penetration. Also, the companies are entering into collaborations and research alliance with other market players to increase their product portfolio. Various software and virtual three-dimensional (3D) technologies are adopted by companies to gain competitive advantage. For instance, the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printing allows manufacturers to integrate materials from both facial and cranial reconstruction is expected to gain popularity in coming years.

