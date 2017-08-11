Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Dr Pepper Snapple's Revenue Grew 6%, Beating Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: SodaStream Intl. Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) ("DPS"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DPS, following the Company's reporting of its second quarter fiscal 2017 results on July 27, 2017. The maker of beverages such as 7Up, Sunkist, and Mott's reported a 4% increase in volume, while its core earnings remained flat on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry. Pro-TD has currently selected SodaStream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 02, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on SodaStream Intl. when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on DPS; also brushing on SODA. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DPS

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SODA

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, DPS's sales volumes increased 4% on a y-o-y basis, inclusive of the Bai's acquisition. The Company's reported net sales increased 6% to $1.80 billion, including the Bai's acquisition, which accounted for just over 1% of net sales growth. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion.

During Q2 2017, DPS's gross profit increased to $1.08 billion compared to $1.03 billion in Q2 2-16. The Company's core gross profit margin increased 70 basis points to 60.4% attributed to the flow-through from organic net sales growth and $33 million of incremental gross profit from the Bai's acquisition. DPS's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased $93 million on a y-o-y basis during the reported quarter. The acquisition of Bai added $40 million, including $20 million in marketing investments, and $1 million of transaction expenses. The Company's core SG&A increased $74 million in Q2 2017.

DPS reported income from operations declined by 9% to $373 million. The unfavorable comparison of unrealized commodity mark-to-market activity contributed $37 million of this decline, and the acquisition of Bai reduced reported income from operations by $10 million. The Company's core income from operations of $386 million was essentially flat compared to the prior year.

DPS reported earnings of $1.02 per share in Q2 2017, which included a $0.18 per diluted share loss on early extinguishment of debt, compared to earnings of $1.39 per share in Q2 2016. The Company's core EPS were $1.25 in the reported quarter, flat versus prior year, but came in below Wall Street's expectations of $1.28 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, DPS's bottler case sales (BCS) volume increased 3%, with carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) increasing 3% and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) increasing 5%. By geography, US and Canada volume increased 3%, and Mexico and the Caribbean volume increased 6%.

In CSDs, Dr Pepper increased 2% on a y-o-y basis driven by growth in both regular and diet. Canada Dry grew by 6% and Schweppes grew by 4%, both on continued growth in the ginger ale and sparkling water categories. 7UP increased 5%, growing in both the US and the Caribbean.

In NCBs, Clamato grew 3% and Mott's increased 2% on growth in sauce. Bai increased 118% on the acquisition and continued growth in the Company's existing distribution.

DPS's Beverage Concentrates' net sales increased 4% in Q2 2017 on a 2% increase in concentrate shipments and concentrate price increases taken earlier in the year. Lower discounts further increased net sales as the result of favorable trade accrual adjustments in the quarter. SOP increased 3% driven by net sales growth, which was partially offset by increases in marketing investments due to marketing accrual adjustments.

Cash Flow

On a year-to-date basis, DPS generated $410 million of cash from operating activities compared to $428 million in the prior year's same period. The Company's capital spending had totaled $41 million in the reported quarter compared to $68 million in the prior year's corresponding period. DPS returned $381 million to shareholders in the form of stock repurchases of $177 million and dividends of $204 million.

Outlook

For FY17, DPS is forecasting organic volume growth of approximately 1%. The Company's total volume growth is expected to be approximately 2%, inclusive of the Bai's acquisition, which closed on January 31, 2017.

DPS' net sales growth is expected to be about 4.5% for FY 2017, including the Bai's acquisition, which is still projected to add approximately 2% to growth. The Company continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million. DPS is estimating FY17 Core EPS in the range of $4.56 to $4.66.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $90.38, slightly up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $90.32. A total volume of 864.78 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Dr Pepper Snapple's stock price advanced 1.23% in the last one month. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.69 and has a dividend yield of 2.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $16.46 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily