Global Luggage Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Louis Vuitton, Rimowa, Samsonite, TUMI & VF Corporation

The global luggage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global luggage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of luggage to individual consumers globally. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Luggage and related luggage products are increasingly moving away from having only utilitarian value to functioning as fashion accessories. Luggage products have been gaining consumer interest with the growing popularity of outdoor sports and adventure travel, apart from a rise in the global travel industry.

Innovation is expected in design, color, shape, and weight. Leather and microfibers are being used to manufacture lightweight luggage products. Specialty luggage products are being introduced promising enhanced comfort, convenience, and utility. The concept of smart luggage would gain in prominence during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is consumer shifts toward high standard of living. Many developing countries have seen a considerable rise in the middle-class population and a strong, visible increase in their income levels. One of the reasons for increased income levels is a rise in the number of working women. Due to the changing lifestyles, there is an increase in working and nuclear families. The growing number of working women across the world has also made consumers to spend more on their recreational activities.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Competitor landscape



Part 16: Key competitor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



