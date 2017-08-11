Viðskipti fruminnherja/Transaction of primary insider



Auðkenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:



ICEAIR



Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:



Icelandair Group



Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:



11.08.2017



Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:



Bogi Nils Bogason



Tengsl fruminnherja við útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:



Framkvæmdastjóri Fjármála IG/CFO



Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:



11.08.2017



Tímasetning viðskipta/Time of transaction:





Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:



Hlutabréf



Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:



Kaup/Buy



Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:



750.000



Verð pr. Hlut/Price per share:



14.1



Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:



1.750.000



Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt að/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:





Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aðila eftir viðskipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:





Dagsetning lokauppgjörs



15.08.2017



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641018