Viðskipti fruminnherja/Transaction of primary insider
Auðkenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:
ICEAIR
Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:
Icelandair Group
Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:
11.08.2017
Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:
Bogi Nils Bogason
Tengsl fruminnherja við útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:
Framkvæmdastjóri Fjármála IG/CFO
Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:
11.08.2017
Tímasetning viðskipta/Time of transaction:
Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:
Hlutabréf
Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:
Kaup/Buy
Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:
750.000
Verð pr. Hlut/Price per share:
14.1
Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:
1.750.000
Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt að/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:
Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aðila eftir viðskipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:
Dagsetning lokauppgjörs
15.08.2017
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641018
