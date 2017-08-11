With effect from August 16, 2017, the redemption shares in Black Earth Farming Ltd will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including August 30, 2017.



Instrument: Redemption shares ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BEF SDB IL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010219782 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 142276 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights, Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC Code: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------



