SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 11, 2017) - One uranium producer and explorer reported Q2/17 results that led one analyst to increase its target price.

Included in this article is: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX: EFR) (NYSE American: UUUU) (NYSE MKT: UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2017 on Aug. 3. The company announced $34.2 million of working capital, with cash and equivalents of $18.7 million and approximately 370,000 pounds of uranium concentrate. During the quarter, the company sold 300,000 pounds of U3O8 at an "average realized price of $50.14 per pound."

Rob Chang, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, found the results positive, noting in an Aug. 8 report that, "Q2/17 revenue of $17.9M beat our forecast due to an earlier than expected contract delivery of 300,000 lbs."

Looking ahead, Chang stated that, "FY/17 uranium production guidance has been upheld at between 640,000-675,000 lbs while sales guidance of 160,000 lbs for the remainder of the year is in-line with our expectations after adjusting for the earlier than expected delivery in Q2. . .a new NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Canyon Mine is expected during Q3/17. The expectation is for an increase in both the uranium and copper resource."

Energy Fuels Inc. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers.

