Den 13 februari 2017 observationsnoterades depåbevisen i Black Earth Farming Ltd. ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått avtal om att avyttra sin ryska verksamhet till Volgo-DonSelkhozInvest LLC och att styrelsen med anledning av avyttringen avsåg att föreslå att en extra bolagsstämma beslutade om en frivillig likvidation av Bolaget. Enligt pressmeddelandet skulle styrelsen i samband med likvidationen även initiera en process för att avnotera Bolaget.



I dag den 11 augusti 2017 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ansökt om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 11 augusti 2017 inkom Bolaget även med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut om att depåbevisen i Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN-kod SE0001882291, orderboks-ID 66922) ska observationsnoteras.



