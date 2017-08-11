Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTC: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce it has reached a deal with Jonny Hetherington Essentials for major distribution of their products throughout North America and potentially Asia, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals ("Vergence" or "Vergence Naturals").

The agreement with Jonny Hetherington Essentials, has the potential to bring immediate additional cash flow to Abattis and Vergence. The product line is set for immediate distribution through Vergence's distribution channels, including an upcoming retail website set to launch in the near future.

The addition of the line is well suited to Vergence's growing portfolio of natural health products, which the company is distributing both domestically and internationally.

"We are pleased to bring Jonny Hetherington Essentials to the Vergence line of products," said Robert Abenante, CEO of Abattis and Vergence. "It is a pleasure to work with founders like Jonny and Melissa, who each share the values of Vergence in wanting to create and distribute the highest quality products."

Launched in 2015, Jonny Hetherington Essentials is an all-natural line of specialty habanero hot sauces and fresh tomato ketchups. The Ketchups and Hot Sauces, which now appear on the shelves of over 70 retailers, have no additives, no preservatives, no thickeners or binders and no added coloring.

Vergence Naturals plans to leverage its domestic sales channels to distribute the Jonny Hetherington Essentials line to big box retail stores. It is also anticipated that the line will play well in its Asian sales channels and bolster its overall national and international retail presence. Vergence Naturals is already moving forward with the line by working with one of its major distributors on a deal that would see Jonny's products soon available in more major Canadian retail giants.

Mark Mansfield, General Manager of Vergence Naturals, added, "With so many brands on the market, discovering such a unique, quality product that addresses so many of today's health and dietary concerns is very exciting. A perfect lifestyle brand of natural products, for a healthy life."

Every product chosen to represent the exacting standards and guidelines of Vergence Naturals has been hand selected and tested by Mansfield, who has more than 20 years' experience in the field of natural medicine and organics.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Ltd.

Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Ltd., DBA Vergence NaturalsTM, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis, based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

