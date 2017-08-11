The "Europe Meat Substitute Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Consuming meat is an essential part of life for many people. However, most of the population is now turning towards the consumption of meat substitutes to fulfill the protein needs. Meat Substitute, also known as meat alternatives, meat replacers, vegan meat or vegetarian meat, or meat analogues, which are plant based products that contain proteins, cereal proteins, or pluses (mainly soy based). Meat substitutes are one of the best sources to easily maintain daily nutrition and protein levels. Some common meat substitutes are seeds, soy products, milk, cereals, eggs and others. These products have similar color, flavoring and appearance; however, these products are much healthier as compared to meat. These products contain amino acid, which is one of main source of protein.

The large portions of the users of these products are vegetarians. There are different kinds of vegetarians, namely vegans, lacto-vegetarians, lacto-ovos, flexitarians, ovo-vegetarians, and pesco-vegetarians. Choices of the products vary from person to person. Some prefer dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, or milk and some prefer the combination of both eggs and dairy products. The factors driving the demand for meat substitute market are rising obesity issues among the population base and increase in the number of health problems such as asthma, diabetes, and others.

Based on the Sources, the Meat Substitute market is segmented into Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein, and Others. Based on the Types, the market is segmented into Refrigerated and Frozen. Based on Product Types, the market is segmented into Textured Vegetable Protein Based, Tofu Based, Tempeh Based, Quorn Based, Seitan Based, and Others. Based on Country, Meat Substitutes market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany remained the dominant Country in the Europe Meat Substitutes market in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

11. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Meat Substitute Market

4. Europe Meat Substitute Market by Type

5. Europe Meat Substitute Market by Product Type

6. Europe Meat Substitute Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Beyond Meat

Premier Foods (Cauldron Foods)

Monde Nissin Corporation (Quorn Foods)

Pinnacle Foods (Garden Protein International, Inc.)

Meatless B.V.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Vbites Food, Ltd.

