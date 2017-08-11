The "Global Spectrum Analyzer Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global spectrum analyzer market would grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The growing demand for wireless devices and vibrant semiconductor electronic industry would drive the market for spectrum analyzers. The Spectrum analyzers have found to be extremely sensitive; therefore, are particularly useful in mechanical and electrical technical measurements.

Incoming or transmitted signals are measured and frequencies are accordingly displayed. The spectral results help to identify physical and electrical performance of various items. Spectral analysis is majorly used in the IT telecommunication, medical healthcare, semiconductors electronics, industrial energy, and aerospace defense sectors.

Based on Products, the Spectrum Analyzer market is segmented into Benchtop, Portable, and Handheld. Based on Network Technologies, the market is segmented into Wireless and Wired. The verticals covered under the report include Semiconductor Electronics, Telecom IT, Industry Energy Sector, Healthcare, Healthcare Life Sciences, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Spectrum Analyzer Market

5. Global Spectrum Analyzer Market by Network Technology

6. Global Spectrum Analyzer Market by Vertical

7. Global Spectrum Analyzer Market by Region

8. Company Profiles

Keysight Technologies

Fortive Corporation

Cobham Plc.

Giga-Tronics Incorporated

National Instruments Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

LP Technologies Inc.

