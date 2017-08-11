OCUL INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. ("Ocular Therapeutix") (NASDAQ: OCUL) securities between March 10, 2016 and July 11, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/ocular-therapeutix-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ocular failed to adequately address issues identified in the First Form 483; (ii) Ocular's re-submitted NDA would not be approved by the July 19, 2017 PDUFA date because the Company could not timely and adequately address the FDA-identified manufacturing and control issues; (iii) Ocular's continued manufacturing issues imperil the approval of DEXTENZA; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Ocular Therapeutix, you have until September 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/ocular-therapeutix-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong