Bus Fleet Market Projected to Grow at CAGR of 7.38% by 2022 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

Global Bus Fleet Market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 7.38% during 2017 - 2022. APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total Bus market, mainly driven by the growing economies of China and India with increasing automotive production, rising demand of electric vehicles and industrial development.

CNG and electric buses is gaining the major attention as the next major development in bus; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including the safety measures and government regulations regarding environment. Further, advancement in the bus technologies is expected to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many leading manufacturing companies are dedicated in developing electric hybrid buses, with major focus to reduce cost and increase efficiency. Many high capacity buses, low floor and less noise is coming in market keeping in view the customer convenience.

The growth is backed by rising demand of electric vehicles, government regulations to use energy efficient and less pollutant emission engines and growing advancements in the electrification technology. The demand for buses is growing with rapid urbanization and rising concern of people towards environment safety. Among the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total Bus market in 2016 and again is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the growing economies of China and India with increasing automotive production, rising demand of electric vehicles and industrial development.

The report titled, "Global Bus Fleet Market: Analysis By Type (Inter City Bus, School Bus, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC,ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt , Brazil)", has covered and analysed the potential of Global Bus Fleet Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global bus fleet market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of report

Global Market (Historic Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Regional Markets - North America , Europe , APAC, and RoW (Historic Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights: Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Policy and Regulatory Landscape

