SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 18, 2017 - BAH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 /

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen Hamilton") (NYSE: BAH) between May 19, 2016 and June 25, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-corporation?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Booz Allen Hamilton engaged in improper accounting practices in its contracts with the U.S. government; (ii) consequently, the Company's revenues derived from services provided to the U.S. government were inflated and unsustainable; and (iii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, potential criminal sanctions, and jeopardize its business relationship with the U.S. government.

If you suffered a loss in Booz Allen Hamilton, you have until August 18, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

