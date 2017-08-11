Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2017-08-18



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2019-06-01 3110 SE0006758736 0.125 % 375 +/- 250 2022-06-01 3108 SE0004211084 0.25 % 375 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-08-22



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 18, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 375 SEK million



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON AUG 18, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se