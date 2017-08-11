Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Worth 10.12 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Component (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR, GNSS Antenna) & Software), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), End User - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market was valued at USD 5.33 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017 and 2023.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geographic-information-system-market-55818039.html

The factors driving the market include the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and growing adoption of GIS solutions in transportation.

Mapping function held the largest size in the overall GIS market

The mapping function held the largest market size in terms of value in 2016. Mapping offers better decision-making for selection of agriculture sites, natural resource extraction, disaster management, urban planning, and transportation modeling. Hence, the use of mapping technologies has been growing rapidly in construction, infrastructure, defense and security, transportation, agriculture, forestry, and environment. Urban planning and smart city development program in developing countries such as India and China have contributed to the market growth of mapping function.

GIS collectors expected to dominate the market for GIS hardware between 2017 and 2023

The users face issues in collecting data in closed or covered areas such as a dense forest. GIS collector helps users to collect reliable and accurate data in these areas. GIS collector is expected to dominate the hardware market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for collectors for capturing and mapping the data in agriculture, construction, and utilities. GIS collector offers field data collection in both online and offline modes. It also supports external GNSS/GPS receivers for improved spatial data collection.

Construction held the largest size in the overall GIS market

The increase in industrialization and urbanization propels the growth of the market in construction. The growing construction activities across the world has created a demand for surveying devices such as robotic total stations, GIS collectors, and GNNS-based receivers and antennas. Mapping and surveying functions are the major application areas for construction activities. GIS databases are widely used in the integration of geospatial data with CAD tools for engineering and designing of construction projects.

APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for GIS during the forecast period. In this region, geospatial technologies are being utilized for rural and agricultural development over the last decade. In APAC, companies engaged in engineering and construction, mining and manufacturing, insurance, and agriculture are implementing geospatial technologies to identify potential markets and are using geospatial information to make strategic decisions. Surveying and mapping technologies are widely used in APAC. In addition, the development of smart cities in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries has driven demand for 3D GIS in this region.

Major players involved in the software market include Autodesk, Inc. (US), Bentley System, Incorporated (US), Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US), General Electric Co. (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), and Trimble Inc. (US).

The hardware market was dominated by key players such as Hexagon AB (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), and Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

The other players in this market include Blue Marble Geographics (US), Caliper Corporation (US), Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp) (UK), Geosoft Inc. (Canada), Handheld Group (Sweden), Harris Corporation (US), Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China), MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (Canada), PASCO CORPORATION (Japan), and SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. (China).

