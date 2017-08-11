sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,244 Euro		-0,038
-2,96 %
WKN: A1C1KW ISIN: CA16890P1036 Ticker-Symbol: JI3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,224
1,269
16:40
1,225
1,268
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD
CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD1,244-2,96 %