GCL-Poly Energy has signed a framework agreement with semiconductor manufacturer Tianjin Zhonghuan, under which the two sides will collaborate of the production of polysilicon and wafers, in addition to downstream PV project development.Tianjin Zhonghuan will inject capital into Xinijnag GCL to produce polysilicon materials, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The unspecified investment is related to GCL-Poly Energy's plans - announced in April - to invest roughly 5.68 billion yuan ($851.9 million) in the expansion of polysilicon production at a facility it owns in China. The polysilicon plant in the country's remote Xinjiang region will include 40,000 tonnes of new production ...

