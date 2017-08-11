$3.2 Billion Growth Opportunities for the Global Sheet Molding Compound Market 2016-2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities for the Global Sheet Molding Compound Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis" report to their offering.

The global SMC market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth Opportunities for the Global Sheet Molding Compound Market: Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by end use industry end use industry (transportation, electrical and electronics, construction, and others), fiber (glass and carbon), resin (polyester and vinyl ester and others), and region and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the global SMC market looks good with opportunities in transportation, electrical & electronics, and construction industries. The major drivers for market growth are growing end-use industries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing penetration of carbon fiber-based SMC, increasing focus of major player towards low density SMC, and introduction of direct-SMC.

Within the global SMC market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and by volume. Expected growth in automotive production and increased focus on lightweight materials by automotive OEMs are the major driving forces that will drive the growth over the forecast period. Pickup truck boxes, deck lid, fender, hood, and bumpers are some of the major applications of SMC in the transportation industry.

The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing demand from transportation and other end use industries.

Polytec, Polynt, IDI Composites International, Menzolit, Continental Structural Plastics, Plastic Omnium, and Core Molding Technologies are among the major suppliers of SMC.



Scope of the Report



The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global SMC market by end use industry, fiber, resin, and region as follows:



By end use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:



- Transportation

- Electrical & Electronics

- Construction

- Others



By fiber [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:



- Glass Fiber

- Carbon Fiber



By resin [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:



- Polyester

- Vinylester and Others



By region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:



- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- ROW



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis



4. Competitor Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



- A. Schulman, Inc.

- Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co. Ltd.

- Continental Structural Plastics

- Core Molding Technologies

- IDI Composites International

- LORENZ Kunststofftechnik GmbH

- Menzolit GmbH

- Ningbo Huayuan Group

- Plastic Omnium

- Polynt

- Polytec Group



