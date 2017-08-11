Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-11 16:31 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government Securities auction will be held on August 21, 2017. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:



Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000670028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 2557 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % Is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %) is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2018-08-23; 2019-08-23; 2020-08-23; 2021-08-23; 2022-08-23; 2023-08-23; 2024-08-23. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB00024B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB00024B --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.



