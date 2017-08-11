EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Mattel, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 28, 2017 - MAT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel") (NASDAQ: MAT) between October 20, 2016 and April 20, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/mattel-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to and during the Class Period, Mattel's retail customers were loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Mattel product and, as a consequence, (2) Mattel was exposed to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions (in the form of sales adjustments, discounts, and promotions) to remove such excess inventory, and (3) Mattel also faced a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods.

If you suffered a loss in Mattel, you have until August 28, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

