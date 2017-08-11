Worldwide Infrastructure Automation Market 2016-2022: Key Vendors are GE, Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Emerson, Cisco Systems, Rackspace, HPE, Wipro, IBM, Microsoft & HCL Technologies

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Infrastructure Automation Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2016-2022" report to their offering.

According to this research, the Worldwide Infrastructure Automation Market is expected to reach $65.48 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 19.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Increasing labor costs, human errors, demand for improving consistency & compliance, and technological advancements are forcing organizations to focus on automating their traditional infrastructure to speed up the productivity. The increasing demand for alignment of IT with business needs is one of the major drivers for adopting automation into the business environment.

The adoption of automation for streamlining the tasks is being introduced into systems mainly to address the changing business requirements and to fulfil the demand for improved productivity. Further, rapidly growing urbanization and advancements in technology have created a huge demand for infrastructure automation. Infrastructure automation is the process of scripting the environment, which enables organizations to manage and monitor IT processes without any human intervention. The scripting comprises of installation of OS, configuring servers on situations, and configuring the software & situations to communicate with each other. Infrastructure automation offers agility, flexibility, and improvement in productivity in less time.

These benefits are driving the organizations to adopt automation into their infrastructure to compete in the ever-changing market. The major software companies such as Wipro, HPE, and IBM are investing in the growth of technology to offer enhanced services to end-users.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd

CFEngine

Chef Software

Cisco Systems Inc

Emerson

General Electric

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM Corp

Microsoft

Puppet Labs

Rackspace Inc

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Wipro Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis



7 Services: Market Size and Analysis



8 Infrastructure: Market Size and Analysis



9 Deployment Model: Market Size and Analysis



10 End-Users: Market Size and Analysis



11 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Vendor Profiles



14 Other Dominant Vendors



15 Global Generalists



16 Companies to Watch For



