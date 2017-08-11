Self-Leveling Concrete Market Worth 6.22 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report Self-Leveling Concrete Marketby Type (Underlayment and Toppings), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 4.93 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the self-leveling concrete market can be attributed to the increasing demand for self-leveling concrete from commercial as well as residential construction markets across regions. Self-leveling concrete products are preferred in the commercial construction sector for making floor surfaces. Hence, the growth of the commercial construction sector is anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the future.

Based on type, the underlayment segment of the self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the underlayment segment of the self-leveling concrete market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Underlayment concrete is placed over the surface of existing subfloors before the installation of floor coverings, such as tiles, carpets, wood, and other polymer-based coverings. Rapid industrialization and growth of the residential construction market, followed by government initiatives for the development of public infrastructures are anticipated to drive the underlayment segment of the self-leveling concrete market in future.

Commercial is the largest end user segment of the self-leveling concrete market

The major end user market for self-leveling concrete in commercial, which includes retail spaces, educational institutions, industrial plants, restaurants, healthcare institutes, and others. Self-leveling concrete is used for making floor spaces, and repair and renovate existing floors. The increasing demand for self-leveling concrete from various manufacturing facilities as well as rise different sectors, such as retail, healthcare, and educational institutions across regions is anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market for commercial.

Asia Pacific self-leveling concrete market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The self-leveling concrete market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for self-leveling concrete in the Asia-Pacific region. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for self-leveling concrete from both, commercial as well as residential end-use markets.

Key players in the Self-Leveling Concrete Market are Ardex Group (Germany), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), LafargeHolcim (Germany), Arkema Group (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), USG Corporation (US), The Quikrete Companies (US), Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc. (US), Durabond Products Limited (Canada), Fosroc (UK), MYK Shomburg (India), Harricrete Ltd. (Trinidad and Tobago), Flowcrete (UK), Koster Bauchemie AG (Germany), Sakrete (US), Laticrete International, Inc. (US), CTS Cement (US), Dayton Superior Corporation (US), W.R. Meadows, Inc. (US), TCC Materials (US), Larsen Building Products (UK), Durex Coverings, Inc. (US), Edison Coatings Inc. (US), , ACG Materials (US), etc.

