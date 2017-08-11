AUGA group, AB (further - Company) has signed the Market Maker Agreement with UAB FMI "Orion Securities", which has undertaken to act as market maker for the Company's shares to increase their liquidity.



Under the Market Maker Agreement, UAB FMI "Orion Securities" will provide liquidity on both bid and ask sides around the Company, increasing market depth in this way.



The service will commence from 14 August 2017.



