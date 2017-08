The German equipment manufacturer reported a positive EBIT of €2.5 million for the first half of the year, a big improvement on the same period in 2016, when its EBIT was negative €9.3 million. EBIT for the second quarter stands at €1.1 million.

Singulus released financial results for the first half of 2017 today. The company reports gross revenue of €48.3 million, close to double the €24.6 million it registered for the same period ...

