Rugged Display Market Worth 10.29 Billion USD by 2023

According to a new market research report "Rugged Display Market by Product (Smartphone & Handheld Computer, Tablet, Laptop, Mission-Critical Display, Avionic Display, Vehicle-Mounted), Size, Ruggedness, OS, Vertical (Govt., Defense, Aerospace, Industrial, Transportation) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the total Rugged Display Market is expected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2017 and 2023.



The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing technological shift in display technology and development of ruggedized display devices with high specifications, reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) offered by ruggedized products compared to consumer-grade devices in harsh environments, and the rising demand for HMI and IoT in various industries.

Government, defense, and aerospace vertical dominated the rugged display market in 2016

Government organizations use rugged display devices in a variety of applications. Government organizations responsible for public safety, security, and public works have emerged as the leading customers of rugged display devices such as tablets and laptops. Rugged display devices offer real-time data and harsh environment operability and enable quick action on the field for government officers. Rugged avionics displays are used in aircraft cockpits for navigation and gaining other information. Thus, there is a significant potential for the growth of the rugged display devices market for the government, defense, and aerospace industry.

Windows OS-based rugged display devices expected to dominate the rugged display market during the forecast period

Windows is the leading operating system with the largest market share in the market for rugged display devices. Rugged devices are dominated by a variety of versions of Windows, including Windows CE (Windows Embedded Compact), Windows Phone 8.1, and Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise. As of 2016, more than 50% of the rugged display devices operated on Windows OS. Android, on the other hand, is gradually being adopted in rugged display products, and its market share is growing at a high rate. The adoption rate of Android-based rugged devices is increasing globally as it is less expensive, easy to deploy, and hardware friendly.

APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023 owing to the modernization and development of infrastructure such as smart cities across the region and the untapped rugged display device applications in the government, defense, transportation, and oil & gas industries. In addition, the automotive, transportation, and manufacturing sectors in the region are also witnessing significant growth. The increasing defense budgets in countries such as China and India further drive the growth of the market for the aerospace & defense industry in APAC. Japan is home to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers who are increasingly adopting rugged devices to overcome challenges regarding inventory management, process monitoring, and control.

The report profiles top players of the rugged display market including Getac Technology Corp. (Taiwan), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Sparton Corp. (US), Xplore Technologies Corp. (US), Beijer Electronics Group AB (Sweden), General Dynamics Corp. (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Kyocera Corp. (Japan), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (US), and Esterline Technologies Corp. (US).The report also analyzes the trends for each of the market segments along with their respective growth rates.

