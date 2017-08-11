The takeover of the SolarWorld production sites at Freiberg and Arnstadt in Germany has today been approve by the creditors. Announcement means 500 staff can continue in their production roles.

Having seen an agreement reached between the investor and insolvency administrator earlier this week, SolarWorld's creditors have today agreed to the purchase and transfer of SolarWorld's assets to Frank Asbeck, the company's CEO.

Confirmed to pv magazine by Birgit Niepmann, press secretary of the District Court of Bonn, a 99% majority of the two companies voted for the sale.

An ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...