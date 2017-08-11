The Housing Financing Fund (HFF), pursuant to the Housing Act, No. 44/1998, as subsequently amended, is authorised to make additional calls of Housing Bonds. This authorisation corresponds to the authorisation of real estate mortgagors to make additional payments on their mortgages or to repay the debt in full prior to maturity. Provisions to this effect have existed in housing affairs legislation ever since the adoption of Act No. 75/1989, which established the Housing Bond system.



By virtue of the above, HFF has selected the Housing Bonds to be called. The selection was made in such a manner that calls in each Housing Bond class directly reflect the paybacks of Housing Bond mortgages in this same class. This maintains a complete correspondence between paybacks and calls, as provided for by law. Additional calls are expected to be made on an ongoing basis to equalise HFF's cash flow as a result of paybacks, in accordance with the above-mentioned statutory provisions.



Housing Bonds from the following bond certificate classes were selected for these additional calls to be paid on 15 October 2017:



Issue Nominal value Series 1, 93 IBH18-0415 5.020.000 Series 3, 93 IBH18-1015 5.020.000 Series 1, 94 IBH19-0115 16.250.000 Series 1, 95 IBH20-0115 11.030.000 Series 3, 96 IBH36-0115 22.870.000