Global Beer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are AB InBev, Calsberg Breweries, Heineken & Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei

The global beer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Beer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Introduction of new flavors. One of the key trends emerging in the global beer market is the introduction of new flavors to cater to the changing taste preferences of consumers. Vendors are coming up with new and innovative flavors for beers such as lemon, blueberry, chocolate, and Brussel sprout. In the US, nearly 27% of the new beer products launched in 2015 had new and innovative flavors. Flavored beer is more popular among young women consumers in the age group of 22-34 years.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Premiumization. One of the major growth drivers of the market is premiumization. For a beer drink to be considered a premium product, it must be made with high-quality ingredients, should be more expensive than regular products, and the brand should have a long heritage and history. Also, consumers associate high alcohol content with premium beers. As the consumer spending power increases, the demand more premium products rises. Super premium and premium category beers grew by about 5% and 2.2%, respectively, between 2009 and 2014. Premium beers make up about 25% of the total beer sales in the US. To cater to the growing demand, vendors are coming up with new premium product offerings, which in turn, is helping the market grow.



Key Vendors

AB InBev

Calsberg Breweries

Heineken

Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei

Other Prominent Vendors

Bitburger Braugruppe

Boston Beer

Brauerei Beck & Co

Budweiser Budvar

Cesu Alus

Chimay Brewery

Others



