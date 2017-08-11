sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 July 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

11 August 2017

