11.08.2017 | 18:01
PR Newswire

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.24%

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Dental Scanners Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global 3D dental scanners market to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% during the period 2017-2021

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing affordability among people. The rapidly dropping prices of dental scanners as well as increasing availability of low-cost quality dental scanners is enabling dentists to adopt these products at a faster rate. Also, the added benefit of decreasing time consumption for one patient's diagnosis and treatment, broadens their spectrum of reach to more patients, thus increasing their profit. The companies are continuously focusing on developing affordable dental scanners. For instance, Dental Wings is using a biocompatible finish for the wand that helps to reduce the manufacturing cost.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing rate of dental tourism. Dental tourism is a growing industry. The advances in technology and materials are enabling providers in emerging countries to offer dental care at affordable cost when compared with that offered in developed nations. Dental treatments in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK are expensive. Therefore, it restricts many individuals from availing these treatments.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High initial capital investment and excessive cost of dental diagnostic procedures. Innovation and technology in dentistry enable patients to have effective treatment. It includes any dental procedure that improves the appearance of an individual's teeth, gums, or any problem related to oral cavity including supporting structures. 3D dental scanning is one of them. However, the price for 3D dental scanning is relatively very high. And further the cost of treatment can become more expensive depending on the required treatment, 3D dental scanning involved and the nature of the procedure. Furthermore, dental insurance does not cover most of the diagnostic dental procedures.

Key Vendors

  • 3M
  • Danaher
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • PLANMECA OY

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3Shape
  • AICON 3D Systems
  • AGE Solutions
  • ALIGN TECHNOLOGY
  • Amann Girrbach
  • ASAHIROENTGEN
  • Carestream Health
  • Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
  • Condor
  • Densy3D
  • Dental Wings
  • GT Medical
  • J. Morita
  • Kulzer
  • Straumann
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • ZIRKONZAHN

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by type

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bthpj7/global_3d_dental

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


