VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 --



The Extraordinary Future Conference comes to Vancouver on September 20th at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

This event will showcase game changing companies and technologies focusing on:

-- Artificial Intelligence -- Virtual and Augmented Reality -- Autonomous Vehicles -- Space Exploration -- Energy in the 21st Century -- Health Technology -- Blockchain Technology

"The Extraordinary Future conference is a journey through the technologies that will directly impact the course of our lives - The extraordinary future of science and life. Vancouver is a world class city and deserves a world class technology showcase." - Jay Martin, President, Cambridge House International Inc.

The 2017 conference has three targets:

-- Unite and inspire Vancouver's entrepreneur, finance, technology and influencer communities with exceptional, future thinking content -- Promote and showcase Vancouver's technology industry -- Connect technology companies with the Vancouver financing and investment community

The event will host a trade show, presentation theatre and break out investor presentation rooms.

Expected attendance is 2000 people throughout the day. 32 Technology companies will be presenting and exhibiting.

Participating companies will be given exposure in the trade show, presentation time in the investor break out rooms and access to the one-on-one meeting concierge - hosted meetings with pre-qualified investors and conference speakers.

Extraordinary Future is produced by Cambridge House International Inc., Canada's undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences.

For more information, and to register for tickets, please visit extraordinaryfuture.com or contact info@cambridgehouse.com.

Contacts:

Company presentation opportunities:

Chelsea@cambridgehouse.com



Media inquiries:

Lbrodie@cambridgehouse.com



Speaking Inquiries:

Danielle@cambridgehouse.com

604-687-4151



