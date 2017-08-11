Herald Finance: 3 Stocks to Watch Under $10 for Friday 8/11/2017

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Excitement continues to increase, surrounding the events leading up to troubles with North Korea. The stock market is on high alert after President Trump made comment to what U.S. President Harry S. Truman said before ordering the use of force on a nuclear level against Japan.

In light of this, the broader markets took a turn to the red and the CBOE Volatility index, which maps market fear, spiked. Despite this occurring, there were stocks that went against the general down trend through the course of the month.

Shares of Joey New York, Inc. (JOEY) have been climbing ever since hitting lows of $0.30 on July 28. From there, the stock has climbed to highs of $0.87 during early afternoon trading on Tuesday August 8th. Most recently the company has been focusing on expanding its line of LABB Suites. As a result, the company has announced that it has come to agreements with certain investors to obtain funding to accomplish this task.

Joey Chancis, CEO of JOEY stated, "New products are constantly being introduced to the market and more off label injectable procedures are being FDA approved for on label use. We already work closely with market leaders such as Allergan and Galderma to provide innovative products and procedures, and our growing team of experts will help keep us ahead of the competition."

On Wednesday August 9, shares traded as high as $0.83, just shy of its previous weekly high of $0.87. For More Information (JOEY) Click Here

Bitcoin Capital Corp. (BITCF) is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange, http://www.CoinQX.com. Since August 7, shares of the cryptocurrency stock have seen a rise in price. From lows of $0.355 to highs on Friday, August 11 of $1.18, Bitcoin Capital has echoed a similar sentiment of the overall "crypto" marketplace, jumping more than 230% during this timeframe.

According to the company, the goal of First Bitcoin Capital Corp. is to acquire Bitcoin start-ups, raise funding and invest in companies that are developing Bitcoin software or hardware applications. Earlier this month, the company announced that it intends to make history by being first to pay dividends to shareholders in the form of a cryptocurrency.

DryShips, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares have been climbing for most of the week. Shares of the shipper opened at $1.31 on August 7 and have since moved to highs of $6 during premarket trading on August 11. In spite of the move, the company could face hurdles due to numerous suits against the Athens-based company. The most recent class action suit alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws. This morning, however, DryShips announced that in connection with the transactions announced earlier today, it has terminated the common stock purchase agreement, dated April 3, 2017, by and between the Company and Kalani Investments Limited. In conjunction, Mr. George Economou, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has agreed, either directly or through his affiliated entities, to refrain from re-selling for a six month period any Company common shares to be acquired by him in the Proposed Transactions; and the Company has agreed not to conduct any equity offerings until after December 31, 2017, without the prior approval of the majority of its unaffiliated shareholders.

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HR, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $65,000 by JOEY New York (JOEY) for a period beginning July 31, 2017 and ending August 31, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about JOEY New York (JOEY). We own zero shares.

