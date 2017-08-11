Coddington Design Named as Top San Francisco Interior Designer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Coddington Design was recently mentioned on a list of the 10 best residential interior designers in San Francisco, CA. Those interested can view the full list of interior designers on the San Francisco Architects website, where Coddington Design is at number 5. It was also mentioned in the article that owner and founder Melanie Coddington has been named by House Beautiful as one of the top 20 interior designers to watch, while LuxPad indicated that she is a top 25 designer in California.

In an email from San Francisco Architects' founder Jack Cookson, Melanie Coddington was told, "I wanted to quickly let you know that after looking into the work of every residential interior designer in San Francisco, Coddington Design was selected as the 5th residential interior designer."

Coddington Design was established in 2005 and over the past 12 years, it has set itself apart as offering some of the best designs for those in the San Francisco and Los Angeles area. People are encouraged to view their design services, as well as images of past works that have been completed, on the company website. These include full-service interior design, new constructions, residential remodeling, full-service commercial design, and seasonal styling.

Melanie Coddington says, "We create residential and commercial spaces with an emphasis on timeless, family-friendly design. With studios in San Francisco and Los Angeles, our firm completes thoughtful projects that span the California coast. We're so happy to have been recognized for this by San Francisco Architects, as it is always good to hear we're doing things right."

People are encouraged to contact the San Francisco interior designer, located at 550 15th Street, Suite M18, San Francisco, CA 94103, to discuss their specific needs. According to Coddington, the company treats clients as if they are a member of the family. The company also releases a regular newsletter to which people can subscribe through the company website. It also has an active Instagram profile on which completed projects are shared.

Melanie Coddington

415.285.2821

info@coddingtondesign.com

550 15th Street, Suite M18 San Francisco, CA 94103

SOURCE: Coddington Design