According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global advanced baby monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005146/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global advanced baby monitor market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Advanced baby monitors gained prominence following their use at hospitals, primarily for monitoring premature babies that were prone to respiratory problems. Parents purchase these devices for home-use to ensure the safety of such babies. However, the adoption of advanced baby monitors is also gaining traction for full-term babies. The key reason for this is the parental concern associated with the health and safety of newborn babies, although many pediatricians consider such monitoring unnecessary.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's consumer and retailresearch analysts categorize the global advanced baby monitor market into the following segments by product. They are:

Under-the-mattress format

Diaper attachment format

Smart wearable format

Other formats

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the global advanced baby monitor market are discussed below:

Under-the-mattress format

The basic under-the-mattress advanced baby monitor has a sensor that is placed under the mattress of the crib. These baby monitor sensors are highly sensitive and are operational irrespective of the thickness of the mattress. However, the sensitivity of under-the-mattress sensor pads varies among players. Hence, consumers need to verify the suitability of such monitors with the mattress type.

According to Poonam Saini, a lead toys and baby products research analyst from Technavio, "A few instances of strangulation caused by pulling the cord of the sensor pad by the baby in the crib have been reported. Vendors have introduced both wireless under-the-mattress monitors and products with rigid cords that can be attached to the floor of other surfaces to address this issue."

Diaper attachment format

Advanced baby monitors that can be attached to the diapers of the infants are popular for their portability as they are small and easy to carry. These devices offer consumers good value due to their low cost along with their high cost to benefits ratio compared with the other three product formats. Consumer confidence in diaper attachment baby monitor format is also substantially high. This is because the chances of false alarms are low once the device is securely clipped onto the diaper.

"Many consumers consider diaper attachment baby monitor format to be better than under-the-mattress format, in which the baby rolling off the sensor pad can set off a false alarm. However, some consumers believe that the proximity of the monitor to the abdomen of the infants might pose health risks. Snuza International offers a diaper attachment baby monitor, which tracks the activities and movements of infants during their sleep," adds Poonam.

Smart wearable format

Smart wearable advanced baby movement monitors offer product differentiation through personalization and break away from conventional designs using advanced technology. The appeal of these products lies in their innovation, which attracts early adopters in the market.

Smart wearable baby monitors are premium-priced devices. This is because they are non-commoditized and only attract consumers who are not price-sensitive and appreciate innovation and advanced features. An increasing number of vendors are expected to enter this market segment due to the huge potential for R&D innovations in product design and functionality.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Angelcare

Hisense

Mayborn Group

Snuza International

Browse Related Reports:

Global Baby Hygiene Products Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021

Baby Car Seat Market in the US 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005146/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com