11.08.2017 | 19:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2017-2021: Volatility in Raw Materials Prices is a Key Challenge For the Market

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) windows market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the evolution toward cellular PVC windows. Cellular PVC windows was developed as a response to customer requests for wood windows that resist rot. Cellular PVC windows are produced from PVC. Cellular PVC is different from extruded hollow vinyl as it features a foam or cell structure inside. Cellular PVC is manufactured through a different manufacturing process, where the components are solid. It can be nailed, sawn, and fabricated like wood. Window elements (jamb, brickmould, sill, and sash rails) used to produce these windows look exactly like wood windows. Cellular PVC windows are solid in construction and are stronger than extruded vinyl windows that are thinner and often lead to warping.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in housing construction sector. The rising construction of residential buildings has a direct impact on the demand for UPVC windows. They are frequently adopted as an alternative to wooden and aluminum windows.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. UPVC uses polyvinyl chloride polymer as the base and to make the material suitable for use as a window, different additives and stabilizers are needed. These specific heat and UV stabilizer additives are an essential part of any PVC formulations designed for the manufacture of UPVC windows.

Key Vendors

  • ANDERSEN
  • JELD-WEN
  • PELLA
  • YKK
  • Ply Gem

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Croft
  • Crystal Pacific Window & Door
  • Deceuninck N.V.
  • Euramax International
  • Everlast Group of Companies
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67mdrt/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire