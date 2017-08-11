Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2017-2021: Volatility in Raw Materials Prices is a Key Challenge For the Market

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) windows market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the evolution toward cellular PVC windows. Cellular PVC windows was developed as a response to customer requests for wood windows that resist rot. Cellular PVC windows are produced from PVC. Cellular PVC is different from extruded hollow vinyl as it features a foam or cell structure inside. Cellular PVC is manufactured through a different manufacturing process, where the components are solid. It can be nailed, sawn, and fabricated like wood. Window elements (jamb, brickmould, sill, and sash rails) used to produce these windows look exactly like wood windows. Cellular PVC windows are solid in construction and are stronger than extruded vinyl windows that are thinner and often lead to warping.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in housing construction sector. The rising construction of residential buildings has a direct impact on the demand for UPVC windows. They are frequently adopted as an alternative to wooden and aluminum windows.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. UPVC uses polyvinyl chloride polymer as the base and to make the material suitable for use as a window, different additives and stabilizers are needed. These specific heat and UV stabilizer additives are an essential part of any PVC formulations designed for the manufacture of UPVC windows.



