Technavio's latest report on the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North Americaprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The AMHE market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The overall market is expected to witness a higher growth rate, which is mainly because of the growing inclination of various sectors, such as the e-commerce and automotive industry toward automation. Also, the trend of same-day delivery or express delivery is increasing because of the rising competition between the e-commerce companies, such Amazon and eBay.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on warehouse and storage sector, says, "The demand for products, such as household devices, electronic devices, and automotive devices is expected to witness growth during the forecast period in this region. The US contributes almost 50% of the overall market in the region. AMHE is being adopted at a rapid pace across North America because of the high-cost savings associated with the product."

The top three emerging trends driving the AMHE market in North America according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased use of robotics systems driving toward Cobotics

Growth of automation in manufacturing processes

Increased R&D expenditure and growth in AMHE miniaturization

Increased use of robotics systems driving toward Cobotics

Robotics system is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because companies from various industries are buying or investing in the robotics system. Robots are employed in various industries to complement workers rather than replace them. They form a team of man and machine for performing complex parts of the assembly process easier, faster, and safer.

"The emergence of big data, cloud-based technology and analytics, and cloud robotics are also gaining traction in the market. R&Ds are done on cloud-based robotics for exchanging information with other robots, collecting data on a real-time basis, and processing data for better output," according to Sharan

Growth of automation in manufacturing processes

The requirement of synchronized efforts between different material handling equipment systems is expected to materialize with the use of IoT and machine-to-machine communication and coordination. During the forecast period, it is expected that 20% of the manufacturing processes or functions will be completely automated.

Factors, such as lack of skilled labor, labor safety, and replacing the aged workforce will also play a vital role in driving the manufacturers to accept automation in manufacturing processes. Automated machines can also work in a hazardous working environment, thereby avoiding fatal accidents.

Increased R&D expenditure and growth in AMHE miniaturization

The manufacturers in this market are investing in R&D activities for differentiating their products and increasing the efficiency of the automated material handling equipment. For instance, in 2015, Daifuku, one of the prominent vendors in the AMHE market in North America invested USD 63 million for upgrading the technology in the AMHE segment.

One of the major trends prevailing in this industry is the miniaturization of AMHE. For the smooth movement of the AMHE within the manufacturing facility or in a warehouse miniatured AMHE, such as forklifts and cranes, should be taken into operation.

The key vendors are as follows:

Daifuku

Dematic

Intelligrated

SSI Schaefer

Vanderlande

