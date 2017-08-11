Global Bicycle Carbon Wheel Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.6% by 2021: Key Vendors are Giant Bicycles, Mavic, Zelvy & Zipp Speed Weaponry

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bicycle Carbon Wheel Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global bicycle carbon wheel market to grow at a CAGR of 26.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Bicycle Carbon Wheel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is ride sense, axle system, and disc braking technology for drive assist. Giant Bicycle's high-performance bicycles are equipped with a ride sensing technology fixed on the pedal wheel chain. It senses the wheel speed and passes the information to the ANT+ compatible computer. This is called Giant's chain stay integrated wireless data transmitter.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is technological advancement has led to price drop of 50% over last decade. Advances in technology over the last 10 years have led to the development of cost-effective carbon fiber technologies. The unique feature of this material is that the basic design principle in designing a product with this material remains the same. Any progress done carbon fiber in the aerospace industry can be applied to automotive (as per applicability) and further down to bicycles.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of bicycle carbon wheels. The pricing and the technology cost is quite high when compared with the most matured technology of the aluminum alloy bicycle wheels. The cost comparison can easily be understood with the percentage of premium charge over the price of its counterpart. The standard category is charged with 180% premium over and above, performance 127.27%, and 100% for the premium high-performance category. This high cost poses a notable challenge considering the fact that the product is still in its introductory phase in the market.
Key Vendors
- Giant Bicycles
- Mavic
- Zelvy
- Zipp Speed Weaponry
Other Prominent Vendors
- Fulcrum Wheels
- Pro-lite
- Reynolds Cycling
- XeNTiS
- YoeleoBike.com
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npdgcf/global_bicycle
