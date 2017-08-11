Technavio's latest report on the global automotive active rear spoiler marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005172/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive active rear spoiler market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The automotive industry in Asia has shown significant potential for growth. The dominant nation like China has a major presence in the international automotive market owing to a strong position in the component sector. Additionally, prominent players in the automotive industry like Toyota and Honda have their production bases in Japan. India is represented by its strong domestic demand. The automotive industry in Indonesia is primarily an assembly industry dominated by major Japanese car manufacturers with an increasing export activity.

Amey Vikram, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "The rising requirement for fuel efficiency and high performance is pushing the demand for active system in the automotive market. The evolution of active aerodynamics allowed sports cars to increase their performance during high speeds. Hence, it saw its adoption on racetracks and gradually transited to coveted supercars."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive active rear spoiler marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing popularity of carbon fiber active rear spoiler

Development of sliding wing for better aerodynamics

Development of active aerodynamics without moving the aerodynamic elements

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing popularity of carbon fiber active rear spoiler

Carbon fiber is finding its way into new applications in various industries as a replacement to metal owing to its characteristic of higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and workability. The automotive industry is no different and has witnessed the adoption of carbon fiber for applications where light weight has outsized value.

"The use of carbon fiber is driven by emission control regulations, which demand less fuel consumption by vehicles. However, the cost parameter limited the carbon fiber usage to luxury cars and supercars. These vehicles, particularly supercars are adopting carbon fiber to increase the performance characteristic. Recently, carbon fiber witnessed adoption in the rear spoiler of luxury vehicles for aesthetic purpose," according to Amey

Development of sliding wing for better aerodynamics

Aerodynamics has taken center stage of sports cars for improving stability at high speeds. These vehicles are adopting front and rear dynamic systems to reduce drag and increase downforce at high speeds. The growing demand for better aerodynamics is pushing new developments for further enhancing the performance of the vehicle.

Recently, AUDI designed the sliding wing technology, which it applied for a patent with United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The objective of this technology is to improve aerodynamics on SUV for reducing drag, which takes place about half way down the rear window. The sliding wing technology will lower the spoiler at speeds above 49mph to combat the added drag.

Development of active aerodynamics without moving the aerodynamic elements

Till recent past, active rear spoiler used to consist of moving flaps to increase downforce and reduce drag. The technology of moving flaps was adopted from the F1 racing event. However, an effort to reduce weight for increasing the performance of the vehicle paved the development of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) concept by Lamborghini. This concept includes active aerodynamics that operates through blowing of air inside the wing instead of moving wings for increasing downforce. This uniqueness allowed this active aerodynamics to move from one condition to other condition very fast.

The key vendors are as follows:

Porsche

Ferrari

Automobili Lamborghini

BMW

Daimler

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bus Seating Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005172/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com